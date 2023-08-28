Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Jonathan D. Mariner Sells 12,500 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RKT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,229. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Argus raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

