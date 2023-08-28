Root Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,617,000 after acquiring an additional 37,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186,276 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 151,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,650. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

