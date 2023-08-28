Root Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 14.9% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 19.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 61.9% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $85.74. 4,827,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.