Root Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 14.9% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 19.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 61.9% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
RTX traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $85.74. 4,827,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.
RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
