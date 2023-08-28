Root Financial Partners LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises about 0.9% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Root Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.18. 371,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

