Root Financial Partners LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after buying an additional 107,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VOO stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $406.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,223,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,847. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.93 and a 200-day moving average of $387.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $325.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

