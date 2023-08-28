Root Financial Partners LLC Takes $4.06 Million Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Root Financial Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.28. 267,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

