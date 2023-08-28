Root Financial Partners LLC Takes $481,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,787,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

DFEV stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.49. 70,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,904. The firm has a market cap of $423.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

