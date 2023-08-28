Root Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 879,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,051. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

