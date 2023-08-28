Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after acquiring an additional 493,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,920,000 after buying an additional 121,894 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ROP traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $495.90. The company had a trading volume of 105,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.47 and its 200 day moving average is $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $502.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.