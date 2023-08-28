Round Dollar (RD) Price Hits $2.05 on Top Exchanges

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on major exchanges. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

