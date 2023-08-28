RXO (RXO) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare RXO to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RXO and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get RXO alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 105 931 1835 32 2.62

RXO currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.40%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 43.40%. Given RXO’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RXO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,584.27% 11.07% -3.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares RXO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.7% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RXO and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion $92.00 million 172.38 RXO Competitors $3.94 billion $253.96 million 30.54

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RXO rivals beat RXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.