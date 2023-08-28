Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.79 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $17.79 million and $6,766.87 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,651.21 or 0.06335192 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00039622 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00027805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,456,290,024 coins and its circulating supply is 1,435,655,001 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

