Savaria Co. (SIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Savaria Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE SIS opened at C$15.88 on Monday. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

