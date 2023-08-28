Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,393,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827,946 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 64.23% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,032,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,984,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,672 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 519,465 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 251,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.71. 540,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,327. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.