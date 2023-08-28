Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,416,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,417 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 33.86% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,261,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,058,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.50. 261,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

