Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,657. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

