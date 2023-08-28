SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $17.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on S. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Westpark Capital lowered SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.81.

S stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $47,943.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 870,838 shares in the company, valued at $13,114,820.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $47,943.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,152 over the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

