Shelton Capital Management Acquires 25,416 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 577.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.48.
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $521.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,824. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $522.68. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.09.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.