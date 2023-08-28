Shelton Capital Management Acquires 25,416 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 577.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.48.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $521.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,824. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $522.68. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.