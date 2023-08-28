Shelton Capital Management Buys 99,831 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 197.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,331 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,831 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.6% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 177,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $116.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,750. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

