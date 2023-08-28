Shelton Capital Management Purchases 48,343 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 254.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,343 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.34. 591,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,762,540. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $260.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.