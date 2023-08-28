Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 261.60 ($3.34) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 290.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £661.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,378.18, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.94. Marshalls has a one year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.76) and a one year high of GBX 368.40 ($4.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Marshalls’s payout ratio is 10,909.09%.

In other Marshalls news, insider Justin Lockwood acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £12,700 ($16,203.11). Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

