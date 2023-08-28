Short Interest in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Rises By 128.3%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the July 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

ATSG traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 91,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $529.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Articles

