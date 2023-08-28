Short Interest in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Expands By 250.0%

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance
Shares of ARTEW remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile
