Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Rises By 56.0%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,800 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the July 31st total of 344,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Biomerica Trading Up 2.6 %

BMRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. 41,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,125. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the first quarter worth $50,000. Fore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 67.4% in the first quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biomerica by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

