Short Interest in CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Grows By 27.0%

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,384,600 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 1,090,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,920,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Stock Up 16.7 %

CBDD traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. 2,472,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,480,217. CBD of Denver has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

CBD of Denver Company Profile

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

