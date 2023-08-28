Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Decreases By 47.1%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

CHKR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. 30,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,755. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.0178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

