Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Decreases By 48.8%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,400 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the July 31st total of 657,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.5 days.
CK Asset Stock Performance
Shares of CHKGF remained flat at $5.30 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $6.99.
CK Asset Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CK Asset
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.