Short Interest in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Grows By 28.6%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Currently, 22.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.6 days.

COLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $684,834.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $684,834.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,930.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,527 shares of company stock worth $1,766,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 145.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.9% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.49. 133,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,507. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.98 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. Research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

