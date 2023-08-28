Short Interest in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Grows By 30.1%

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 53,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Living Application Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Living Application Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.27% of Intelligent Living Application Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intelligent Living Application Group alerts:

Intelligent Living Application Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Intelligent Living Application Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,500. The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Intelligent Living Application Group has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Living Application Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Living Application Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.