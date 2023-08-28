Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Increases By 28.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,695. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0579 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

