Short Interest in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Declines By 20.2%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 31st total of 62,400 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of Kiromic BioPharma stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Kiromic BioPharma has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $20.30.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kiromic BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.68% of Kiromic BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.