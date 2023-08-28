Short Interest in Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Grows By 168.2%

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 168.2% from the July 31st total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYNZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mainz Biomed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of MYNZ stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. Mainz Biomed has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mainz Biomed will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

