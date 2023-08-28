Short Interest in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Decreases By 21.6%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the July 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 209,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $5,320,000. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.29.

New Gold Price Performance

New Gold stock remained flat at $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,309,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

