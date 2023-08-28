Short Interest in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Decreases By 20.8%

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tilly's Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $8.44. 134,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,019. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $252.19 million, a PE ratio of -93.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Tilly's last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $124.99 million. Tilly's had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly's will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tilly's in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a "sell" rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Tilly's from a "c" rating to a "d+" rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly's currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly's

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $72,089.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $72,089.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 120,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,707,362 shares in the company, valued at $24,097,853. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 304,908 shares of company stock worth $2,039,387. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Tilly’s by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tilly’s by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Tilly’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's Company Profile



Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

