Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Decreases By 62.6%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the July 31st total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HYZD stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $21.64.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after buying an additional 268,202 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,079,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,423,000 after acquiring an additional 49,922 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 90.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 373,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 637,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 516,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 397,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.