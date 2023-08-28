Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Decreases By 62.6%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the July 31st total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of HYZD stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $21.64.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 2 Insurance Stocks Poised For Major Breakouts
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Dollar Wars: 2 Dollar Store Empires Getting More Affordable
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.