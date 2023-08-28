Short Interest in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Expands By 23.4%

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 344,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Worksport Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WKSP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. 31,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,403. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Worksport has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worksport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKSP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worksport during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worksport during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worksport during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worksport during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worksport during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers.

