SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.21

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 346342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.
About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.