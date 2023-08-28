SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SMA Solar Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

About SMA Solar Technology

Shares of SMTGF opened at $78.17 on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.67.

(Get Free Report)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.