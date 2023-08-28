SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SMA Solar Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMA Solar Technology
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
About SMA Solar Technology
SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SMA Solar Technology
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.