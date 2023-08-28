Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Short Interest Update

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the July 31st total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $16.23. 297,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.22.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a positive return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $255.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sotera Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

