Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,630 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.01. 1,447,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average of $147.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $259.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

