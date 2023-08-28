Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 70.0% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26.2% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $109.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,969,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,003,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.94 and a 200-day moving average of $108.43.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.