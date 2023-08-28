Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $741,000 Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $71.82. 697,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,428. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Report on GoDaddy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,347. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.