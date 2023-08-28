Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.75. 21,455,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,980,867. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

