Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,192 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $221,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex by 26.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $394,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $122.15. The stock had a trading volume of 622,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,490. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average of $113.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

