Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

GLD stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,856,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,301. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

