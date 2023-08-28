Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 4,063 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for 0.8% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 102.9% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.84. 3,844,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,054,528. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

