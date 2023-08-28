Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DE traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $393.60. 792,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,970. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $417.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

