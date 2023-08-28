Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 363,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 124,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sparta Capital Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.41.

About Sparta Capital

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

