SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 350.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.18. 3,979,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,087,144. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

