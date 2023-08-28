SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 70,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $80.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.